In An Attempt To Defraud Akshay Kumar's Production House, 29-Year-Old Fake Casting Agent Gets Arrested!

Superstar Akshay Kumar is familiar with being in the news, some of which is not always good. A man has been arrested by the Mumbai Police, for trying to defraud a social media influencer by pretending to be an employee of Kumar’s Production house, Cape Of Good Films. This fake casting agent was trying to sign on the influencer, by luring her in for an alleged untitled movie on the Nirbhaya case. But as per reports, thanks to the quick thinking of the influencer, his schemes have led to his arrest.

Cape of Good Films is a well-known production house helmed by Kumar. Earlier known as Hari Om Entertainment, it has produced hits like Singh Is King, Mission Mangal, Airlift, Good Newz, and more.

The accused suspect, Prince Kumar Sinha, 29, allegedly made fraudulent advances to Pooja, the social media influencer but she avoided any significant mishaps because of her quick thinking. Despite not being linked with the production house, the accused approached Pooja with a job offer, claiming to be involved in developing a film based on the Nirbhaya case and inviting her to meet in Juhu.

A Juhu Police officer detailed the circumstances, revealing that the culprit initially contacted Pooja, introducing himself as Rohan Mehra, a putative employee of Akshay Kumar‘s production business, Cape of Good Films.

However, after the first meeting, when Pooja found him suspicious, she contacted the police before arranging a second meeting. Because there have been many such fraudulent cases and the number of fake IDs has increased, the police promptly interacted and arrested the suspect.

After he claimed to be involved with Akshay Kumar’s production house, investigations revealed that no such individual worked there. Upon discovering the deception, Pooja promptly notified the production house, confirming the fraudster’s scheme. In response, Pooja complained to the nearby Juhu Police Station, leading to the registration of a case against the perpetrator and his subsequent arrest.

The increase in these fraudulent cases, specially created to defraud newcomers and aspiring actors to cheat them out of money, has become a matter of deep concern amongst the authorities. Hopefully, some resolution will be found to stop the rise and safeguard people’s interests soon.

