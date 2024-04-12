It’s the season of reunions! Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat’s duo are known for their sizzling chemistry and chartbuster movies. However, the two fell out years ago during the shooting of Murder itself. However, they recently had a reunion at an event, which is generating buzz all around.

Hashmi and Sherawat appear to have reconciled. The two actors first met during film producer Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding celebration in Mumbai. Fans of the couple, who formerly made one of the best on-screen couples, were overjoyed to see them reunited after 20 years.

A Fan left a remark on an Instagram video saying, “Best, Jodi. Bring the time of the murder movie back,” said another commenter. A fan also commented, “Iconic pair…no one can ever forget.”

Fans also become nostalgic, seeing the two reunite. Their issue goes back decades. Emraan and Mallika developed some’ misunderstanding’ and did not speak to one another on set. Mallika even admitted this in an interview with Mandira Bedi a few years back, describing her dispute with the star as ‘childish.’

She looked back at the feud and said, “The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak, and now I think it was so childish. I think it was after the film during promotions or something we misunderstood. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also,”

Emraan appeared on Karan Johar‘s famed celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, alongside filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. During the ‘Rapid Fire’ round, the actor was asked who he considers the finest and worst kisser. Emraan responded by calling Jacqueline Fernandez the ‘greatest kisser’ and Mallika Sherawat the ‘worst kisser.’

Mallika responded to Emraan’s remarks about her, saying in an interview that the snake she kissed in her film ‘Hisss’ was a better kisser than her ‘Murder’ co-star. The two never met or bumped into each other in public after that. Coincidence is weird because their movie Murder, also completed 20 years ago this April, and this meeting has struck gold timing.

Now, after meeting at a reception party, the two have shared a warm embrace and have finally buried the hatchet.

