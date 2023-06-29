Mallika Sherawat – born Reema Lamba, is known for her establishing herself as a s*x symbol in Bollywood. The actress, who starred in films like Murder, Hisss, Guru, Welcome and more, once talked about he fights with her co-stars. At the same time, she also opened up about her male co-stars’ egoistic behaviour towards her.

In the same conversation, the actress also spoke about her fight with Emraan Hashmi and how the ‘childish’ altercation cost her a relationship with someone who was “so friendly and giving.” Read on to know all she said.

During a past interview on The Love Laugh Live show, host Mandira Bedi questioned Mallika Sherawat about her fights with her co-actors. To this, the ‘Murder’ actress replied, “I don’t know why, but most of the co-actors would get into an ego tussle with me.” The actress elaborated further, “They would expect me, the male co-stars like they come on set for me to–if I’m sitting, stand up and say ‘good morning, how are you’ and fawn over them.”

Revealing why these interactions would result in fights, Mallika Sherawat continued, “It’s not my personality, I’m a Haryanvi Jaat, I don’t fawn over nobody if I’m forced to. I’ve had quite a few skirmishes.” While on the same topic, the ‘Hisss’ actress got candid about her friendship with Emraan Hashmi and how it soured.

Talking about the ‘Tiger 3’ actor and why they aren’t friends, Mallika continued, “The funniest was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn’t speak and now I think it was so childish. It was after the film I think during promotions or something we had a misunderstanding. It was so uncalled for and so childish on my part also. I’m no less.” Adding that even though she now laughs about the fight, they are no longer in touch. She said, “I lost touch with him and it’s really sad because he was a wonderful co-star because he’s so friendly and giving. He’s a nice boy.”

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat’ last release was the Rajat Kapoor-directed RK/RKAY. While the film was released in the US in 2022, it still awaits a release in India. She will also be seen in Nakaab, a web series also starring Ankita Chakraborty and Esha Gupta.

