Copying action sequences from Hollywood into Bollywood is nothing new. Throughout time, many Hindi films have been accused of copying the action scenes from big Hollywood flicks, which are often caught by eagle-eyed fans. Adding to the same, a new video has been circulating where Salman Khan’s Dabangg movie has the same action set pieces copied frame to frame from Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes. Read on ahead to find out more about it!

Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes was released in 2009; Salman’s Dabangg 2 was released in 2010. As the Bollywood movie was a hit among the masses, it did not need any critical acclamation as It was a blockbuster hit for the audiences just because it was their Bhaijaan’s movie.

A comparison video showing the action sequence of Sherlock Holmes, which has Robert Downey Jr, and Dabangg 2, which has Salman Khan, has been all over the internet. In the video, Salman’s action moves are frame-to-frame copied with that of RDJ’s from Sherlock Holmes. As the Dabangg actor flicks a sweat of blood to Sonu Sood’s villain, it is seemingly copied from RDJ’s movie as he throws the towel to his opponent in the movie.

Watch the video of Salman Khan copying the action moves of a Hollywood movie. The caption of the video says, “Sherlock Khan 🔥🔥” and we could not agree less.

Later in the video, Salman is seen throwing punches in slow motion, it is again the replica of Sherlock Holmes. With every blow in slow motion, the Bollywood action sequence is a total copy until Bhaijaan kicks the villain, and he falls on the tractor.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Nothing beats tony stark 🔥❤️”. Another defended the Bollywood star and said, “Ye action director ka problem hai Salman Khan ki nahi”

Another also added, “tractor ke silencer too muh me dena wala scene Sherlock Holmes me nhi hai”. Fourth added, “Bollywood can’t not produce something new. NEVER”

With all that, let us know what do you think about it. Do you think Salman Khan copied the action moves from Robert Downey Jr? For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

