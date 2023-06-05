Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch are two of the finest actors in Hollywood who have been seen in the role of the famous British sleuth Sherlock Holmes. While Downey appeared in films, Benedict did the TV series version based on Arthur Conan Doyle’s novels. Both gave their best at it, but the fans would have different opinions, and RDJ, too, once shared how he was jealous of his Avengers co-star.

For the unversed, Benedict was seen in the BBC series Sherlock which had a modern touch to it, and RDJ did two movies, and apparently, he has been rumoured to be in talks for a third sequel. Benedict’s BBC series came out in 2010 and had four seasons before it ended its run, and he even exchanged notes about playing that role.

Robert Downey Jr once praised the English actor for his portrayal in the role of Sherlock Holmes in an interview with Vanity Fair, adding that he was a little envious of Benedict Cumberbatch as well. RDJ said, “Very impressed with Benedict. Such smart writing on that show. I have screen envy.” Both the actors are very talented, and there’s no doubt about that, and apart from that, they are also very secure as artists and always praised one another.

Benedict Cumberbatch, after working with Robert Downey Junior in the two-part Avengers film, told Entertainment Weekly, “I got on very well with Robert Downey Jr. He’s the most inclusive leading man, and generous to a fault, and just a pleasure to be around.” And, as mentioned above, they even exchanged notes on playing Sherlock Holmes as told by Benedict in an interview with Collider, he said “I sat down on the sofa with Robert Downey, Jr. last night, and we had our first conversation and shared notes on playing Sherlock Holmes. This is the most dramatized fictional character of all time, so there’s a lot to talk about.”

As for their Marvel returns, Benedict Cumberbatch is said to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for a third sequel, while Robert Downey Jr put down his Iron Man suit after Infinity War. For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

