In the last two years since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the buzz around Daredevil intensified, as Charlie Cox reprised the part from his Netflix show and proved there was so much left to explore about him. The world now awaits his Marvel show that is in the making titled Daredevil: Born Again. But long before Cox even thought of taking up this job, the character belonged to a Hollywood superstar, and it was the Batman fame, Ben Affleck. But what exactly cut his run as Matt Murdock so short?

It was the year 2003; Ben was introduced as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who is street smart and takes down the bad guys in the night wearing a scarlet superhero costume with his face covered with a mask in the movie Daredevil. The movie went on to impress the audience and earned decent box office numbers for its time. The world was prepared for a sequel but a strategy at the studio went wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. There were indeed plans in place to bring back Ben Affleck as the titular character in Daredevil 2, but it was the studio’s plan that killed the chances inturn led to the Batman fame moving on in his career with different IPs and eventually settling at the DCEU Bat-cave. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck in the lead was directed by Mark Steve Johnson, and also starred Colin Farrell as Bullseye, Michael Clark Duncan as Wilson Fisk, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios. While the plans were on to make Daredevil 2, the studio decided to make an Elektra spin-off leading to a sequel to the Ben starrer.

But sadly, Elektra badly underperformed at the box office killing any little hope around Ben Affleck’s return with Daredevil 2. As per Looper, Michael Clark Johnson back in the day revealed this reason and said, “I think the plan was that they would make an Elektra movie and then in success do another Daredevil,” Johnson told the publication. “I didn’t work on the Elektra movie at all, but that one didn’t work out, and then everything kind of went away, unfortunately.”

Daredevil made at a budget of $80 Million earned $187.2 Million worldwide. However, Elektra earned a $56.8 Million against an $65 Million budget. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Johnny Depp To Revive Jack Sparrow Marking A Return To Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise? Disney President Breaks Silence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News