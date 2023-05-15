Ben Affleck is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and is often in the headlines for his relationship and personal life brawls. With a long list of blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed performances, the actor was not very lucky in his love life until he recently got married to Jennifer Lopez again. However, before JLo came into his life, the actor was married to Jennifer Garner, and while reacting to his divorce from her, he called it the “biggest regret of his life”

Affleck and Garner were married for over a decade. They initially met in 2000 on the set of the movie Pearl Harbor. At that time, Garner was married to actor Scott Foley. Later, Affleck and Garner reunited in 2002 on the set of Daredevil, in which they played love interests Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios. However, after their fallout, both of them maintained a decent relationship by co-parenting their children.

Upon reacting to the divorce, Ben Affleck said his divorce from Jennifer Garner was his biggest regret in an interview with The New York Times. The Batman actor admitted that alcohol consumption had worn out his marriage and that he went to rehab for a long time to get help as an addict. “The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It is just a toxic and hideous feeling of low self-esteem,” said the actor.

Even after years of ending their marriage in 2015, Jennifer Garner recently talked about how her kids prefer watching Ben Affleck’s movies over hers. On the other hand, The Air star is happily married to Jennifer Lopez and was in the news for PDA-filled moments at the film’s screening.

While it was tough for Ben Affleck to move on from his alcoholism

