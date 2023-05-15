It’s been almost five years since the supermodel Hailey Rhode Baldwin got married to the popular Hollywood singer Justin Bieber. Ever since their marriage, the model has faced quite a backlash from the fans as they couldn’t get along with the fact that Justin left his old love Selena Gomez and got married to Hailey. Sel and Hailey’s alleged feud is never-ending, and so are the fans’ negative comments.

Well, recently, Hailey opened up about her desire to plan a family with her husband, Justin Bieber but shared how she feels scared of the people’s opinions and judgement and trolls that their kids may face. Keep scrolling to read further.

In an interview with the media outlet Sunday Times’ Style magazine, Hailey Bieber shared, “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Well, Hailey’s concerns are not untrue. Celebrities often go through major scrutiny from the fans and media, which might bring a negative impact on one’s life and especially if that’s a baby. And it’s understandable that Hailey Bieber is scared to bring a new life amid all this negativity. However, in an Instagram post last year, Justin Bieber had written, “Love dates with you, baby.. one day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

Recently a few weeks ago, Hailey took to her Instagram handle to talk about her mental health and shared how she likes to joke to make it feel a little better. She wrote, “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.”

What are your thoughts about Hailey Bieber’s opinion on planning a baby with her husband, Justin Bieber? Let us know!

