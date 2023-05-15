Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy a lot of love from their fans because of their adorable couple dynamic and they’re also hilarious when they poke fun at each other. The actor gained new heights of popularity after appearing as Deadpool like he was born to play that role, but it was torture for Blake to see her husband in it. The Deadpool films are a bit on the racier side as it is R-rated and feature hot and steamy s*x scenes. Read below to know Lively sharing her painful experience.

The couple recently had their fourth child and they enjoy wholesome family moments whenever they get the time. As per reports, the duo began dating in 2011; they tied the knot in 2012 and are still going strong. On the other hand, Ryan was first seen as the mutant assassin Wade Wilson in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but then he got his solo movie in 2016 and he became an instant hit among the fans.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blake Lively shared her experience of spending Father’s Day watching Ryan Reynolds get intimate with another woman. She revealed that she was travelling with their daughter James and they were on a flight. She was apparently haunted by the over-the-top s*x scenes in Deadpool.

Blake Lively shared, “I was on a plane with my baby; it’s kind of torture these days because I’m on a plane, and everywhere I look, there’s my husband in a s*x montage throughout the holidays with another woman – because everyone wants to watch Deadpool on a plane.” She added, “So for 14 hours, having your husband have mashed potatoes eaten out of his b*tthole – because that’s in the film. It’s lonely, it’s a cruel and unusual form of torture.”

Blake even went on to share that their daughter got confused when Ryan Reynolds didn’t wave back at her from the screen. She said, “My daughter goes ‘Dada’ and is hugging and kissing the screen and waving at him and doesn’t understand why he isn’t waving back. Because she thinks it’s like FaceTime. But she doesn’t understand Dada is getting it with the mashed potatoes.”

