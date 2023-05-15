Gwyneth Paltrow received immense popularity for playing Pepper Potts in Iron Man movies, along with the Avengers. However, when Scarlett Johansson was introduced as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, it was rumoured that Gwyneth was not happy about it as she thought Scarlett was taking away the limelight.

Later, when Scarlett had appeared on Gwyneth’s talk show, the two of them talked about how their relationship was wrongly portrayed.

In a throwback interview with Daily Mail, an insider allegedly claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson had a bitter relationship while filming Iron Man 2. This alleged fume started to ignite because Paltrow’s Pepper Potts was not given sufficient attention in regard to Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow as she stunned the audience with her debut in MCU. The source said, “Gwyneth was afraid she’d be upstaged by Scarlett, and not being in the campaign was the final straw. She is furious she’s been left out.”

Later, when Scarlett Johansson came on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast, The Goop Podcast, the Lucy actress opened up about their relationship and turned down all those false rumours. She could be heard saying, “You were so nice to me in that movie. I was so petrified. You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone on that movie. I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you guys had established such deep friendships.”

Gwyneth then further admitted that she was genuinely happy to see Scarlett being roped in as Black Widow and said, “We were so psyched you were there! And I was so happy to have another woman around.”

Well, that’s the story of the two actresses. Do you think Scarlett and Gwyneth ever had bad blood between them? Let us know in the comments.

