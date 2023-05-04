Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson has been subjected to a myriad of s*xist questions during her interviews and the same happened when an interviewer from a reputed publication asked the actress if she wore underwear underneath her Black Widow costume. This, of course, did not go down well with the actress as she clapped back at the male host for asking such a gross question.

Scarlett Johansson has time and again opened up about facing s*xism in Hollywood and the actress has always given it back with confidence. Read on to know how Johansson replied to the interviewer’s inappropriate question.

According to the publication Showbiz Cheatsheet, Scarlett Johansson appeared for an interview with co-star Jeremy Renner to promote their movie Avengers in 2012. While interacting with reporter Jerry Penacoli from Extra, Scarlett Johansson was asked, “Now were you able to wear undergarments” while referring to her skin-tight Black Widow costume. This instantly put Johansson off and she replied, “You’re like the fifth person that’s asked me that. What is going on?” A visibly frustrated Johansson then added, “Since when did people start asking each other about in interviews about their underwear?”

Take a look:

In his defence, the host reverted, “Well it’s because it’s such a skin-tight…,” when Scarlett Johansson intervened sarcastically, “I’ll leave it up to your imagination. Whatever you feel like I should be wearing or not wearing under that costume.”’

Well, the host still tried to push Scarlett Johansson to get an answer out of her asking if it was inappropriate. To this, the Lost In Translation star replied, “To ask somebody what kind of underpants they’re wearing? What kind of interview is this?”

Scarlett Johansson once also opened up about dedicating herself to getting into superhero shape after getting fed up with false stories about her diet and regimens. At the time, the Avengers star stated, “Claims have been made that I’ve been on a strict workout routine regulated by co-stars, whipped into shape by trainers I’ve never met, eating sprouted grains I can’t pronounce and ultimately losing 14 pounds off my 5’3” frame.”

Scarlett Johansson concluded, “I’m a petite person to begin with, so the idea of my losing this amount of weight is utter lunacy.”

