Gwyneth Paltrow, who rose to fame after her performance as Pepper Potts in the Iron Man movie franchise and Avenger movies, was highly appreciated by the audience. Her presence in Marvel films created quite an impact. However, in a media conversation recently, the actress talked about how she once turned down Leonardo DiCaprio’s date proposal. Why? Well, keep on reading to know what the reason was!

Gwyneth is not only an actress but also a health and wellness freak. And she has often led the headlines for her unique practices. However, today we will be talking about when Leo tried to hit on her. Scroll below to learn everything you must need to know.

During the latest episode of ‘Call Her Daddy,’ host Alexandra Cooper asked Gwyneth Paltrow to reveal some of her Hollywood hookups but specially mentioned Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio’s name. However, talking about the same, Gwyneth mentioned, “Nope, never made out with Leo.”

Going further in the conversation, Gwyneth Paltrow shared what could have been the reason for not accepting Leonardo DiCaprio’s proposal. Paltrow claimed, “He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.”

Further, Gwyneth mentioned how both of her exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck were “good kissers” but she couldn’t choose who was better in bed. She said, “That is really hard. Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup]. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.” But she denied kissing “Mortdecai” co-star Johnny Depp.

When in the episode she was asked to choose who she would “kill, marry and sleep” with from her exes including her ex-husband Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow chose her ex-husband to remarry, while she opted for Brad to sleep with and unfortunately killed Ben Affleck.

Well, what are your thoughts about Gwyneth Paltrow’s statement about Leonardo DiCaprio? Let us know through comments.

