There is no doubt in the statement that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is a couple that makes news even with the fact that they breathe. The two have been a rampant hot topic of discussion for the better part of two years now, ever since they decided to let the past go and reconcile twenty years after breaking up the last time. The couple lived a rom-com for real, and people witnessing it religiously call it nothing less than a movie. While the recent reports did bring some bits that were worrisome, turns out Lopez has now decided to take that away from us.

For the unversed, it was amid the pandemic when JLo has just broken up with Alex Rodriguez, in no time the paparazzi spotted Ben visiting her. It was soon confirmed that the two had reconciled. Not just that, this time around the two even thought of getting married and took the plunge not once but twice.

But while it all looked beautiful and flowery, it was recently reported that not everything was right between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It was said that the Batman fame was angry with his pop sensation wife for launching an alcohol brand while he struggled to be sober. But JLo is now talking about him as a father in her new interview cryptically shunning those rumours. Read on to know.

As per Hollywood Life, Jennifer Lopez has opened up on how their families are blending and how her twin kids Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony have accepted Ben Affleck as their father. She calls him a dotting dad. “He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” J.Lo said about the Batman star. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

Ben Affleck also has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Sam, 11. “Well, he’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us,” Jennifer Lopez added.

