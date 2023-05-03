Gwyneth Paltrow has had a ravishing career in Hollywood over the past three decades. Throughout her time in stardom, she has had some highly discussed relationships and breakups with various Hollywood A-listers. While Paltrow is currently happily married to Brad Falchuk, she recently opened up about her past relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck and even compared their performances in bed.

Paltrow began her journey in showbiz when she was a teenager with a TV film her father directed. Gradually, she established herself as a leading lady and worked with many Academy Award-winning actors and filmmakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Paltrow has an illustrious film career, the list of actors she dated is also star-studded. While addressing the same on Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress stunned everyone by saying, “Those are just the ones you know about.” She did not stop there and spilt some beans about her s*x life with Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and even her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Iron Man star met Brad Pitt during the filming of their 1995 film Seven. The two immediately hit it off and soon began dating. They even turned their love into engagement, but it did not last long. Talking about their breakup, Gwyneth said, “It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard.” Soon after the heartbreaking split, the actress moved on with Ben Affleck and dated the Justice League actor on and off for three years.

During her chat with the podcast host, Paltrow played a game ‘Brad or Ben’ and was asked who among the two was good in bed. An awkward Paltrow said both the actors were good kissers and choosing one among them was “hard.” However, she did give some insights about her previous s*xual encounters with the two and said, “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

She also played the game of ‘F**k, Marry, Kill’ and chose to tie the knot with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead Chris Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow picked her ex-fiance Brad Pitt to f*ck and added, “Ben [Affleck], yeah, God bless him.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Doja Cat Slammed For Smoking A Vape At Met Gala 2023, A Year After Cancelling A Tour Because Of Her Throat Injury, Netizens Say “This Is Trashy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News