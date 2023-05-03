Sticking to the theme of her make-up and outfit, Doja Cat meowed throughout the entire red carpet chat at the MET Gala 2023 but that is not the only reason the singer made headlines for. The Kiss Me More hitmaker was brutally slammed on social media after she was spotted vaping at the venue. This comes after Doja Cat cancelled her tour earlier citing throat surgery. Read on to know more.

Doja Cat landed at the MET Gala 2023 dressed as late Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s famously pampered cat Choupette. She grabbed the spotlight with her glittering white dress and completed her look with cat ears and heavy facial prosthetics.

Several photos and videos of Doja Cat vaping at the red carpet of the MET Gala surfaced on the Internet which did not go down well with the social media users. This comes after Anna Wintour had earlier banned smoking at the event. The Daily Mail, however, reported that there was no nicotine in the device and that it only contained flavoured water vapour. Doja Cat in May 2022 told her fans that the doctor had to cut into her left tonsil during her throat surgery. The 27-year-old said, “I had an abscess in it. my whole throat is f**ked so I might have some bad news for yall coming soon. I was taking f**kin antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long and then I started getting a nasty a*s growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today.”

HELP NOT DOJA CAT VAPING AT THE MET GALA pic.twitter.com/dBnj71hyff — mia ⭒ she/her (@belairbbe) May 1, 2023

DOJA CAT VAPING IN THE BACK LMFAO😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LkTvZui2a6 — LDRHYPE (@LDRHYPE) May 1, 2023

Doja Cat had earlier revealed that she planning on quitting the vape for a while but her brain was addicted to it.

Social media users thronged to Twitter to slam Doja Cat’s stunt of vaping at the red carpet of MET Gala 2023. One of the users stated, “Did she or did she not like JUST have throat surgery and cancel her tour cause of vaping? Lmaooo.” One posted, “She probably not gonna be invited again after this.”

One user tweeted, “Love doja but this is so trashy like really.” Another stated, “Ngl it is pretty weird….she can’t go for a few minutes without vape…..”

An individual tweeted, “No matter the event, the vape will be there.” One person concluded, “Nooo babe you gotta be presentable, do that after baby, how do you think the people feel about this.”

