Britney Spears can make every head turn easily. While earlier, it was with her voice, nowadays, it is more of her social media content. The singer has been posting hot pictures and videos in s*xy lingerie pieces and bikinis, and her fans cannot stop drooling over her NFSW snaps. Well, the diva has done it again! She recently shared another photo on Instagram, and this time, it’s not even with her face in it. Scroll on for more details.

The Toxic singer is known for sharing eccentric pictures and videos on her social media. They always get her fans talking and, sometimes, even make them concerned for her. Her new thirst pic has again raised the temperature online, but sadly, Britney has been avoiding her fans lately.

Britney Spears shared a new pic on her Instagram handle with nothing but a close-up of her b**bs. That’s right! She neither revealed her face nor her entire body but only her chest. The Gimme More singer wore a black net br* with halter neck detailing and put her cle*vage on display.

Take A Look:

She dropped a raunchy caption and wrote, “If I clapped my t*ts could I make one POP like a balloon 🎈 on Thursday ??? TICK TOCK TICK TOCK !!! I salute all b*tches today NOT with just my middle finger 🖕🏻… but my chest too !!!! How do you spell chest … is it chess or chest ???” Well, Britney Spears’ words might not make a lot of sense to her fans and that’s why they were mostly concerned for her.

The singer’s recent videos of her dancing in crop tops and bikini bottoms made her fans comment, “I’m genuinely concerned about Britney Spears” and “Okay, Britney Spears genuinely needs help.” The rumours about her poor health irked the singer, and she demanded the netizens to stop with their false narratives. Shortly afterwards, Britney disabled the option to comment for her fans. As per TMZ, her husband, Sam Asghari, had planned to intervene and change Britney’s behaviour on social media and get some treatment.

As per Page Six, the plan was dropped due to media’s scrutiny. On the other hand, the singer is all set to drop her memoir, which will reveal some major facts about her life. As per reports, a source close to the publication said, “It will cover her most vulnerable moments, her childhood – being a little girl with big dreams – her breakup with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her battle with her family over her conservatorship.”

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

