Despite being a necessity, the internet can also be a brutal place for many, especially celebrities. They have to carefully analyse every word they utter as the viewers watch them with hawk-eye precision. If they get under the radar once, it’s difficult for them to get out of it. Something similar happened with Katy Perry recently. Due to some mistakes on her end, the netizens demanded her removal from American Idol.

Katy was one of the judges on the singing reality show, along with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She has been temporarily replaced on American Idol as she had to attend the coronation of King Charles III. This has made a few netizens quite happy as they were upset with the singer after her apparently rude behaviour with certain contestants.

For the unversed, Katy Perry received backlash for apparently mom-shaming Sara Beth Liebe for having kids at the age of 25. The contestants quit the show after a few weeks and the netizens blamed the Roar singer for it. Later, the viewers accused Katy of behaving rudely and unprofessionally with another contestant, Wé Ani. After all the chaos, it seems that the netizens finally got their wish with Perry’s temporary replacement from American Idol. But, the singer is pretty happy with the potential celebrities who might take her place.

Luke Bryan said that A-list singers would replace Katy Perry on the show but did reveal the names. Deadline stated recently that Alanis Morissette will temporarily replace the singer while Ed Sheeran will make an appearance on the show when the contestants will perform on his songs. While talking about the same in an interview with People, Perry said, “I loved the reaction from the contestants. I idolize Alanis, Jagged Little Pill is the reason I do music.”

She added, “Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I’m really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he’s been through a lot. These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real so I think it’s awesome to have them as judges.”

It seems like a win-win situation for everyone at the moment!

