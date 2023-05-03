Shawshank Redemption is one of those movies in Hollywood that will remain evergreen. It is crafted to perfection, and there’s hardly a soul who can point out any mistake. From the casting to the acting and from the dialogues to the background, everything was done with precision and touched the audience’s heart. But did you know that things could have been different if Tom Cruise had been cast in the leading role instead of Tim Robbins? Scroll on to learn more.

The movie was released in 1994 and was a massive success, all thanks to its hard-hitting storyline. Tim played the lead role of Andy Dufresne, and Morgan Freeman played Red. Apart from them, there were no high-profile names in the star cast, but that could have changed if the director Frank Darabont was not so adamant about it.

Reportedly, many A-list actors were suggested for the role of Dufresne, including Nicholas Cage, Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman, Tom Hanks, and Kevin Costner. Tom Cruise was also considered for the role and even sat for table readings. According to reports by FandomWire, the Mission: Impossible actor did not want to work with Frank Darabont because of his lack of experience. The actor was not enthusiastic about working in the film but made a condition. He demanded actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner to oversee the project closely if he were to star in it.

This did not sit well with Darabont. He wanted the entire control of the project himself, and that would not have been possible if A-list actors like Tom Cruise were part of the movie. As per reports, the director was offered ‘sh*tload of dough,’ exactly $3 million, by Reiner to hand him over the copyright of the film with Top Gun actor in the lead. But he refused despite being in a financial crunch. “You can continue to defer your dreams in exchange for money and, you know, die without ever having done the things you set out to do,” he had once said.

Interestingly, Two And A Half Men actor Charlie Sheen also wanted to play Red, and as per CheatSheet, he once said, “I’ll do this film for fucking scale.” He even gave a 30-minute screen test but was rejected. The role ultimately went to Morgan Freeman.

Let us know what you think of Tom Cruise’s decision, and for more such information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

