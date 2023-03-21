Tom Cruise is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who is known for his daredevil nature and acting skills. However, his Top Gun: Maverick is still garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience, and it even collected quite a lot of moolah from the box office. But did you know despite $100 million of his payday, Tom lost a huge deal from his movie because of Paramount’s deal? Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the blockbusters of 2022 as it earned $1.493 billion, adding the worldwide collection against its $170 million budget. As per reports, Tom earned $100 million, which could have been increased if it was not for Paramount’s deal.

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the hottest deals in 2022, and if its cable and streaming rights were sold to a better platform, it could have earned more. However, when Paramount took the opportunity, it faced quite a hard time in releasing the film on its streaming platform Paramount+, and the reason behind this is Epix, the TV channel.

Epix was used to run by Paramount, but in 2017, MGM had taken over it with a contract of 5 years. But in 2022, they extended the contract making it difficult for Paramount to stream Top Gun: Maverick on their streaming platform. It was not a problem for Paramount until the Tom Cruise starrer came into the picture. And this whole fiasco made Tom lose a profitable amount as the Epix-Paramount deal made Epix’s deal beneficial but not for Paramount.

However, as reported in The Things, Tom Cruise’s legal team have not filed any lawsuit against Paramount, but they are opting for some different ways to negotiate the copyright issues for Top Gun: Maverick.

