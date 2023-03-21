The Marvel Cinematic Universe, at this point, is going through a massive chaotic phase where the studio is busy shuffling release dates, making changes in the format of its pre-planned projects, and even splitting some. One movie that has been going through a never-ending streak of roadblocks is Mahershala Ali’s starrer, Blade. While the movie has gone through multiple alterations and delays already, it seems like its uncertainty has rumouredly doomed Kit Harington’s future in the MCU.

Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow fame Kit Harington made his MCU debut as Dane Whiteman in Chloé Zhao’s directorial Eternals, which also starred Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek alongside him. The actor was yet to turn into Black Knight, and there was only a hint to it when he decided to pick the Ebony Blade post Arishem kidnapping Sersi played by Gemma Chan.

It was in this scene that we heard a voice asking him if he was ready to do what he was about to do. Later it was discovered that the voice was of Mahershala Ali, who is playing Blade in the MCU. But while we wait for Kit Harington to turn Black Knight in the Ali starrer movie, seems like his part is being reduced or may be removed entirely from it. Read on to know more about it.

After facing several delays and changes in creative teams, Blade starring Mahershala Ali, is on track now. Insider Jeff Sneider has now revealed many things about the new script. As per Comic Book Movie, Jeff said, “things have gotten a little bit better (with Blade). The script is leaner and meaner, and they cut out the fat. But the script I heard about was like 87 pages, like there wasn’t enough and they’d shaved it to the bone.”

Jeff continued, “What they’d cut out I heard is that ‘Blade’ was gonna tie-in with ‘Eternals’ and Kit Harington’s Black Knight. Black Knight’s not really involved in the ‘Blade’ thing anymore.”

“They may be recasting a few parts including maybe the daughter, was there like a 14-year-old girl? They may recast that,” he concluded. This hints at the fact that either Kit’s Dane Whiteman turning into Black Knight is altered or brutally chopped from the movie. Now his future in the MCU is again blurry and the only confirmed movie he will return to is Eternals 2.

