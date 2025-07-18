The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor protecting his family’s interests now that Nick is being seen as a potential murderer. Cane was forced to defend himself with him being considered the other perpetrator. And lastly, Lily shared damaging information with Chance.

He murder mystery is heating up and the guests are getting jumpy, scared and suspicious. Everyone is running their minds and connecting the dots. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 18, 2025

The final episode of this week features Jack teaching Billy a painful lesson. The former was surprised to find out that his younger brother is still gunning for Chancellor. Jack thought Billy was happy with his new company Abbott Communications but old habits die hard and Billy is simply not letting go.

He still has plans to get his foot into Chancellor despite Jack investing in Abbott for his sake. Jack is not happy about it and he sees it as another unreliable decision that Billy took without asking or even telling him. Even though Jack warned Billy multiple times about letting this go, he just isn’t.

Is that why Jack is ready to teach his brother a lesson? What will he do to ensure Billy stops obsessing over Chancellor and focuses on his new and emerging company instead? On the other hand, Audra and Kyle cross the line. It’s what Victor had asked her to do and she has made it happen.

Audra convinced Kyle to accompany her to France and the two have been spending time together and flirting. This was all part of her plan to seduce Kyle and ensure that he broke up with Claire. After all, this is the job that Victor gave her. Separate Kyle and Claire and get her company invested in.

Now that Damian has died, emotions are running high. Is that why Audra and Kyle crossed the line between them? Are they going to kiss or are they going full steam ahead and getting intimate once again? Will this shatter Kyle’s romance with Claire who is getting closer to Holden back home?

And lastly, Sharon takes matters into her own hands to help Nick. Now that the murder weapon was found in Nick’s sleeping car, a lot of eyes are on him and he is agitated trying to prove that he is being framed. Sharon will do whatever it takes for Nick. So what plan does she have up her sleeve?

