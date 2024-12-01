The Young and the Restless features some of the most beloved characters, couples, and friendships. The soap opera has entertained the audience for decades, and some families have managed to create a place in the hearts of the viewers. The Abbott family is one such powerhouse family. Here’s the tree of Genoa City’s well-connected family explained.

The Abbott family: First generation

John Abbott (played by Jerry Douglas)

Despite his demise, John Abbott continues to remain a crucial part of the Abbott family dynamic. The patriarch of the Abbotts and father of the Abbott siblings, he is the binding factor of the family in tense situations.

The Abbott family: Second generation

Jack Abbott (played by Peter Bergman)

The eldest Abbott sibling, Jack Abbott, is the son of John Abbott and Dina Mergeron. He is always on the lookout for his family but has his own set of problems that he has to continue to deal with, including sibling wars. At the moment, he is married to Diane Jenkins, and the two are plotting to keep their bratty son, Kyle Abbott, safe from the agendas of Victor Newman.

Ashley Abbott (played by Eileen Davidson)

While Ashley isn’t John’s biological daughter, she has always been considered an Abbott family member. Born to Dina Mergeron and Brent Davis, Ashleyan is an intelligent woman with an unpredictable mindset. Currently, she has been healing from her dissociative personality disorder diagnosis.

Traci Abbott (played by Beth Maitland)

The youngest daughter and the glue of the Abbott family, Traci is all things heartfelt and kind. Born to Dina and John, she is always there for all her siblings, regardless of their interpersonal strife. Be it a good piece of advice or a warm hug, you can trust Traci to be there for you in your rough times.

Billy Abbott (played by Jason Thompson)

Billy Abbott is the youngest in the family and the known troublemaker. Born to John and Jill Abbott, he constantly feels like he’s being underestimated and undermined. His string of bad decisions, in his professional or personal life, don’t exactly seem to help his case either. He has had tiffs with both Jack and Ashley, but the Abbotts always manage to get back together.

The Abbott family: Third generation

Keemo Abbott † (played by Philip Moon)

Jack’s son with Luan Volien

Colleen Carlton † (played by Tammin Sursok)

Traci’s daughter with Brad Carlton

Abby Newman (played by Melissa Ordway)

Ashley’s daughter with Victor Newman

Kyle Abbott (played by Michael Mealor)

Jack’s son with Diane Jenkins

Delia Abbott † (played by Sophie Pollono)

Billy’s daughter with Chloe Mitchell

Johnny Abbott (played by Paxton Mishkind)

Billy’s son with Chelsea Lawson

Katie Newman (played by Sienna Mercuri)

Billy’s daughter with Victoria

The Abbott family: Fourth generation

Allie Nguyen (played by Kelsey Wang)

Keemo’s daughter

Harrison Abbott (played by Redding Munsell)

Kyle’s son with Tara Locke

Dominic Newman (played by River and Rainn Ware)

Abby’s son with Devon Hamilton

