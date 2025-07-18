Turns out, those sizzling Hit Man love scenes weren’t as smooth off-screen as they looked on-screen. Glen Powell and Adria Arjona shot their steamy moments while battling a full-blown skin situation, rashes, makeup coverups, and all.

In a preview clip from their appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Arjona dropped the behind-the-scenes bomb. She recalled how, right before filming the sex scenes, her body broke out in a rash. Powell, ever the gentleman, jumped into crisis mode (per EW). “This will describe Glen really quickly,” Arjona said. “I’m breaking out in a rash and Glen is freaking out for me. He’s like, ‘What do you want?’ He calls a nurse. This whole thing is happening. He’s like, ‘Adria, are you fine? Should we postpone this scene?’, all this stuff.”

But Glen wasn’t exactly rash-free himself. Arjona noticed something was off with her co-star too. “I was like, ‘Dude, have you seen yourself in the mirror?’” she shared. “And he just looks at himself in the mirror. He’s like, ‘Oh my God, I have it too!’” Turns out, both were breaking out, but somehow kept the heat going.

How Did Glen Powell & Adria Arjona Keep It Sexy Despite the Rash?

Instead of delaying the shoot, the duo slapped on makeup and powered through. Arjona said, “We were like, ‘Well, I guess we’re just gonna put makeup on it.’ And we ended up going ahead, and we did all our sex scenes with this rash, which wasn’t very sexy because it was more like ‘Cut!’ and we were both like ‘Get off of me!’”

Despite the backstage itch-fest, Powell and Arjona’s chemistry on screen didn’t miss a beat. The Anyone but You actor reunited with director Richard Linklater for Hit Man, a genre-bending romantic action flick that Powell co-wrote with Linklater.

Powell, who also starred in Fast Food Nation and Everybody Wants Some, explained his character Gary in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “A lot of this movie is really about the way we label ourselves, and the way we see ourselves moving through the world,” he said. “Gary is a man who’s moving through the world without an identity, so to speak… He doesn’t put any thought into the presentational part of his life, except when he is in these sting operations.”

Hit Man premiered in select theaters and dropped on Netflix on June 7. The Drew Barrymore episode featuring Arjona and Powell aired on June 3. Painful rashes aside, the film proved Powell and Arjona could still pull off sexy, even if they were dying to yell “cut” every few seconds.

