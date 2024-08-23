Blink Twice is a standalone project and follows the story of Frida, a cocktail waitress who accompanies Tatum’s character, the wealthy and charming Slater King on a lavish vacation. However, beneath the glamor surface, dark secrets begin to emerge on Slater’s Island. As Frida delves deeper, she uncovers the unsettling reality of what’s really happening. While the movie wrapped up all of its major plot threads, the viewers are still questioning if there is a post-credits scene that might hint at a sequel in the future.

Blink Twice does not feature a post-credits scene, ensuring the main story concludes without any cliffhangers. There is not even a mid-credits or an after-credits scene which would tease a sequel for the audience. This proves that Blink Twice is a self-contained film, meaning audiences watching in theaters or on streaming won’t miss any crucial story or character details by skipping the credits. However, viewers are still encouraged to watch the credits to acknowledge everyone involved in the movie’s creation. This decision of not including post-credit scenes reflects the passion project of Kravitz, who spent years developing and writing Blink Twice. The film explores themes of power, sex, and entertainment in a post #MeToo and Harvey Weinstein world.

Furthermore, critics have praised Kravitz for creating a thrilling narrative that stands alone, without the need to set up a sequel or a franchise. By forgoing a post-credits scene, Kravitz ensures that the film’s main story concludes powerfully, leaving viewers to reflect on its final act and themes rather than being distracted by an additional, possibly out-of-place scene.

