Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are among the hottest celebrity couples in tinsel town. The couple has been together for two years, and as per sources, they recently got engaged. Before they head towards the altar and announce the news officially, let us look at their relationship timeline since 2021.

The entire Hollywood is engrossed in the celebrations of Halloween; Tatum and Kravitz were no exception. They were spotted at a Halloween Party over the weekend and took inspiration from Rosemary for their costumes. According to People’s report, The Batman actress showcased her engagement ring in the photos.

For the unversed, Channing Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019. The former couple is blessed with two kids. Channing moved on from Jenna and found love in Zoe, and they have been going strong since.

January 2021- The First Time They Met!

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum first met one another while filming Pussy Island, and soon they connected as friends. As per People, they were not dating at the time. It was around January, and in June, Zoe showered praises on Tatum in an interview with Deadline.

Zoe made her directorial debut with Pussy Island, and she revealed that Tatum was in her mind while she was writing the character. Tatum’s feminist nature attracted her and thus wanted to work with him.

August 2021 – Curtains Raised On Their Relationship

By August, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were head over heels for each other. They were spotted on a coffee date, going on bike rides in NYC. According to Harper’s Bazaar, they were all smiles and laughs on the date.

September 2021 – Confirmation Of Their Alleged Romance Came In

People’s sources confirm that Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were dating as they revealed that they were spending a lot of time together visiting places and meeting up with friends.

The insider also claimed they looked happy and had a cute and flirty chemistry. Their romance rumor gained more ground after they were seen exiting the 2021 Met Gala together.

October 2021- Filled With Lots Of Love & Affection

The Magic Mike star and the X-Men actress were again spotted on a lunch date in the city with subtle PDA in action. They were seen holding hands, and Tatum also had his arms wrapped around her at one point.

Their first Halloween together as a couple, they dressed up as Travis Bickle and Iris from 1976’s Taxi Driver. A source informed People that they are past the phase where they would hide the relationship.

November 2021 – Family Bonding

If one person has kids from a previous relationship, then the present partner gets the pressure to form a pleasant bond with them. Zoe Kravitz excelled in that department as well. Around November 2021, a source revealed that Kravitz was building a relationship with the actor’s daughter Everly.

February 2022- Tatum Speaks Highly Of Kravitz

In an interview with Variety, The Magic Mike actor called Zoe a ‘perfectionist’ while also revealing how she, along with his other friends, influenced his style.

The same month Zoe also explained her decision to cast Channing in Pussy Island. In Feb, The Batman also came out, where she portrayed Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson. Tatum, like a good boyfriend, showed up at the film’s premiere. Jason Momoa shared a post on Instagram where he and Tatum could be seen posing together as he wished Zoe all the luck for her film.

March 2022- Things Are All Happy & Steady

Just a month after the release of Zoe Kravitz’s The Batman, a People source reportedly claimed that the actor was proud of her. They also said that Channing was a big fan of her acting.

April 2022- Happy Easter Together

The couple was spotted spending their Easter Sunday in comfy clothes, holding hands on the streets of London.

August 2022- Kravitz Elaborates On Her Experience Of Working With Tatum

Zoe Kravitz once again recalled the experience of her working with Channing Tatum on the film Pussy Island. She hailed the actor for being a feminist and told WSJ Magazine, “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.” She added that she was drawn to Tatum even before she met him.

In August, they also celebrated their first anniversary. They went on an Italian getaway for the special occasion and were reportedly spotted kissing in matching outfits on a yacht. As per People, Tatum’s daughter Everly accompanied them on the trip.

The source added, “Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”

November 2021- Kravitz Opens Up About Falling In Love With Tatum

From working together in a film to falling in love, Zoe Kravitz finally opened up about it in an interview with GQ. She said, “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

She went to call Tatum her protector while gushing over their adorable relationship.

January 2023- Tatum Admits To Being A Zoe Kravitz Fan

Channing Tatum sat in an interview with Vanity Fair, where he went all out and admitted to following several fan accounts of the actress. The most adorable thing about that is the actor thought no one would know about it. He surely underestimated the investigative powers of netizens and media.

October 2023 – Engagement Rumors

After two long years, we are finally here, and it seems Zoe and Channing are allegedly ready to take their relationship to the next level. Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to share this fantastic news soon. People reported that the couple is now engaged. Here is a pic where Zoe seemingly showcases her ring.

We shower all the love and extend good wishes to Zoe and Channing!

