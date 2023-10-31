Ryan Reynolds led Deadpool 3 has been creating a lot of hype among the fans, and the latest is about the film recruiting superheroes to fight against Kang The Conqueror. The recent scoop indicates the third installment of the film will have a direct connection to Avengers 5 or 6, and TVA is said to have a significant role in all of it.

The Time Variance Authority was first introduced in the MCU in Loki Season 1, and we are seeing it again in the ongoing second season. Marvel is already setting up Jonathan Majors’ Kang as the next big villain after Thanos, and the build-up with every multiversal film and series adds to the excitement.

Deadpool 3 has already intrigued the fans’ interest by bringing back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film’s plot will lead to Avengers 6 or Avengers: Secret Wars as per Deadpool Updates on social media platform X. Their claim is based on the synopsis of Scoopster My Time To Shine Hello. They claimed, “Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit, but he’s not fully on board. That is what the movie is about.” Will Ryan Reynolds’ character join the TVA and help them bring in other superheroes? Also, there is Avengers 5, aka The Kang Dynasty, before Secret Wars.

Fans had already witnessed the concept of time traveling in Deadpool 2 and Avengers: Endgame. If this synopsis of the plot materializes, then the audience would get to see many of their favorite superheroes return, and Robert Downey Jr or Chris Evans might make some cameos, too.

It was previously reported that Owen Wilson will appear in Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool 3. And aligning this rumor with that of Wilson’s cameo, the possibility of TVA recruiting heroes in their prime is feasible. But the report does not clearly state which Avengers film it will lead to, as there are two. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will have Kang as the main villain with his Council of Kangs, and then there is Avengers: Secret Wars. The main villain of Secret Wars is still unknown.

If the reports are to be believed, then the alleged plotline might be that of The Kang Dynasty. These are all mere speculations, yet they thrill the Marvel fans. Here’s what the netizens think about this supposed storyline of Deadpool 3.

One user asked, “Will RDJ be back in some form in Secret Wars?”

Another wrote, “This is Gonna be awesome.”

This was followed by another Iron Man fan saying, “Better have Superior Iron Man in it than.”

Another thrilled fan wrote, “Now that’s a decent premise.”

Followed by, “All this to set up the soft reboot of the mcu,” “Connection to Loki? S2?” “why can’t Deadpool just be Deadpool and not be a setup to something else.”

A user disapproving of the scoop wrote, “So it’s not a Deadpool movie it’s just a f*cking cog into the Kang movies.”

Followed by another, “This is a trash idea I fear.”

And, “All this talk about Secret Wars… what happened to Kang Dynasty being a thing?”

Check out the posts here:

Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to recruit but he’s not fully on board. That is what the movie is about. pic.twitter.com/GhtFZBz4OO — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 30, 2023

In ‘DEADPOOL 3’, the TVA will reportedly be recruiting the prime version of each hero to create an army to fight against Kang The Conqueror. The film is expected to lead directly into ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS.’ (via: @MyTimeToShineH) pic.twitter.com/HdyVrotFaK — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) October 30, 2023

Predicting the storyline of Deadpool 3 might be exhausting, so hold your breath and patiently wait for the film to hit the theatres. This Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer’s initial release date was on May 3, 2024, but as of now, the release is expected to get delayed.

