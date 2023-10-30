Matthew Perry breathed his last to only leave his fans, friends, and family in a state of shock for a long time to come now. This especially hurts when the man finally decided to open up to the world with his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,’ which he published in November last year.

Through the book, we deep-dived into the tragic side of being ‘Chandler Bing’ off-screen – arguably the funniest character any sitcom has ever produced. We heard about how being so famous made Perry crave for anonymity, which the world didn’t give him.

Before joining Friends, Matthew was chilling in a tiny Los Angeles apartment reading about how Charlie Sheen was making it big in the industry (and getting in trouble) just three weeks before he landed a role that gave the latter a neck-to-neck competition in earning millions for a TV show.

While reading about Sheen getting in trouble, the only thought that crossed Matthew Perry’s mind was, “Why does he care – he’s famous.” That thought led him to do something he had never done before – pray. He went down on his knees to pray to God for making him ‘famous’; can you see the irony? He wrote, “I had never done this before.”

In his prayer, he asked, “God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous,” but little did he know that ‘do whatever you want’ could do to him anything at the cost of making him famous around the globe and that’s what exactly happened.

Three weeks after his prayer, Matthew Perry landed the role of Chandler in Friends and the rest of his history. In his memoir, he wrote, “God has done his duty; but the Almighty, being the Almighty, had also remembered to answer the first portion of that plea.”

Once he became the world’s friend Chandler, there was no looking back for him, but before that, in 1996, he was ready to do any project that came his way. In his conversation on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers,’ Perry revealed that he had asked his agent to loop him in on any job that came across, and that’s how he got Friends.

He could’ve almost lost the legendary character for another show named LAX 2194, whose story revolved around some baggage handlers at L.A. Airport in the year 2194. He had said yes to this show before Friends and was committed to the makers for the same.

He lost his mind after reading the script of Friends because he thought he was perfect to play Chandler Bing, and heck yes, he was right. Luckily, the LAX 2194 show didn’t land well with its producers, and they had to ask him to move on to his other project, which was ‘Friends Like Us’ (an early title of Friends).

Matthew Perry then got paired with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer to create a show that would go on to rule the television charts for decades to come.

Thank god we were lucky enough that they all came together for one last time for HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, in which Perry said: “The simplest way I can put it is this: if we happened to run into each other at a party or other social event after the play, that was it. That brought the evening to a close. All you did was spend the entire evening sitting with the person.”

When Chandler speaks, Monica will surely join him, and that’s what his above statement did. He brought tears to Courtney Cox‘s eyes.

Matthew Perry continued: “You apologized to the people you were with, but they had to understand that you had met someone special and that you were going to spend the rest of the night talking to that person. And that is how it transpired.”

The world loves you, Chan Chan Man; stay in peace wherever you are, as now it’s the angels’ turn to laugh aloud at your jokes.

