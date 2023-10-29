‘So no one told you that ‘today’ will be this way!’ Hollywood actor Matthew Perry is dead, but he will always be alive through Chandler Bing in our lives. His famously portrayed ‘socially awkward and everyone’s true friend’ character is quite popular among the Friends fanatics. On our bad days, it is Mr Bing who can uplift our mood. Now, watching Friends will not be the same anymore as his every dialogue will resonate with his absence.

Do you remember the times when Chandler joked about dying, which sadly turned out to be true in real life? Well, Scroll ahead to check out the videos that we dug out from different seasons and episodes of Friends.

For the unversed, Matthew Perry was found dead at his LA home in his hot tub, and according to NBC, “Matthew Perry died Saturday of an apparent drowning at his Pacific Palisades home, a representative for the actor and a law enforcement source said. Perry was 54. A 911 call came in at 4:07 p.m. local time and was treated as a water rescue, according to a law enforcement source.”

Now, coming back to the times when Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing talked about death in Friends. In one instance, when Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) came to complain about Monica breaking her seashell lamp, Chandler responded with, “Neat. I’m gonna die alone.” When Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Monica (Courteney Cox) asked why he was saying so, Chandler said, “Janice was my safety net. Ok? And now I have to get a snake. If I’m gonna be an old, lonely man, I’m gonna need a thing. You know like a hook, like that guy on the subway who eats his own face. So I figure I will be a crazy man with a snake. Crazy Snake Man.”

Well, snake or not, Matthew Perry really died alone in his real life, which makes this scene so much more accurate than before.

Check out the video found on YouTube:

In another instance, in season 9, episode 8, when Monica brought out her fancy China dinner set and told everyone to be extra careful, but Chandler, being Chandler, ended up breaking all of them. At that point, Matthew Perry as Chandler said, “I guess, I’ll be the one who dies first.”

And look, among all the six friends, he was the first one to take the last breath! How uncannily do these dialogues resemble his real life?

Since morning, we have been reading the news and updates about Matthew’s death from all over the media. While it’s breaking our hearts to word it out, our favorite Chandler is no more with us, and all we wanna scream is, “We swallow our feelings, even if it means we’re unhappy forever.”

Rest in humor and sarcasm, Matthew – Friends won’t be Friends anymore without you!

