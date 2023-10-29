Hollywood actor Matthew Perry‘s sad demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The beloved Friends star breathed his last on 28 October 2023 at his Los Angeles home, leaving a rich legacy for his family, fans, and colleagues. An actor par excellence, he let his on-screen identity as Chandler Bing shine through his persona. But did you know Perry was not the first choice for the role of Mr Bing?

All we ever wanted was to find a Chandler to our inner Joey. An awkward human who used humor as his defense mechanism, Chander taught us life hack 101 on how cracking jokes can help you escape an uncomfortable situation. Over 10 years, we saw him grow up emotionally but he still kept his inner funny child alive, always leaving us chuckling during his appearance. And, not even in our wildest dreams, we could have ever imagined anyone else but Matthew Perry bringing one of our favorite characters to life.

As shocking as it may come across, Matthew Perry was not the first choice for the role of Chandler Bing in NBC’s Friends. Pretty in Pink star Jon Cryer was first approached to audition for the role while he was shooting for a play in the UK. He then recorded the audition, but his clip got stuck in customs. In a conversation with James Corden in 2015, Cryer revealed, “I went in. I did my best… she packaged up the tape of me doing my best Chandler Bing, sent it to LA, and it got stuck in customs.” After reaching Los Angeles, Cryer found out that the tape never made it to the network executives in the US, and the rest is history.

Matthew Perry came into the picture after a score of people, including one of his friends, had already faced rejection. According to a RapidLeaks report, while auditioning for the part of Chandler Bing, Perry didn’t need a script as he remembered the pilot by heart because he was helping a friend prepare before auditioning himself.

It’s been decades since Friends ended, but it’s still a beloved series to this day. Fans often revisit the 90s sitcom to re-watch old episodes as the show, which was an introduction to pop culture for most of us, captured the essence of friendship and love among young adults while also tracing their struggles.

In an interview, Matthew Perry, himself, accepted that no matter what roles he plays in other projects, he will always be remembered as Chandler Bing by his fans. A man of every Monica’s dream, Chandler was the sarcastic soul of the show who under that witty nature also deeply cared about his friends and family.

Must Read: Matthew Perry’s Death Is Unfortunately Exactly How Sridevi Died Drowning In A Bathtub At The Same Age, Same Day, Both Remembered As Chandler & Chandni – Netizens Can’t Help But Overlook The Eerie Co-Incidence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News