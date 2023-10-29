Friends star Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bind, has died at the age of 54. The unfortunate incident took place this morning after he allegedly drowned at his own house in Los Angeles. Scroll below for all the details known so far.

As per a report by TMZ, Matthew returned to his home after a 2-hour session of pickelball. He then sent his assistant to run errands, who returned almost 2 hours later to find him unconscious in his hot tub.

It is alleged that Matthew Perry drowned in his jacuzzi. He was rushed for medical help but could not be revived. Sources have confirmed that neither there were any drugs involved nor the police could find any signs of foul play.

The investigation is still underway, and more details are yet to be revealed regarding Matthew Perry’s unfortunate demise. Gone too soon!

Matthew Perry gained worldwide recognition for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends (1194-2004). He played one of the lead members along with Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and Matt Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani).

All the cast members remain good friends in real life. They would meet occasionally and treat fans with pictures on their official Instagram handle, bringing big smiles to our faces. Friends also reunited for a special reunion episode in 2021, hosted by James Corden.

Matthew Perry also released his memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ last year, where he opened up about his addiction issues. He had spent almost $9 million while going through detox 65 times in an attempt to get sober.

He last dated talent manager Molly Hurwitz. They were together for four years before taking their relationship to the next step and getting engaged. However, their romance wasn’t the endgame, and the couple called it quits in 2021.

We’ll always remember Matthew for lighting us up with his one-liners in Friends and those hilarious Chandler Bing dance moves.

Rest in peace, Matthew Perry!

