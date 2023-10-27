If there’s still one controversial statement that the fans are stuck on, ‘We were on a break’ between Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel and David Schwimmer’s Ross from Friends. The iconic sitcom enjoys a massive fan following, and this is one of the most famous topics from the show where Ross and Rachel decide to take a break, and the rest is history, LOL. A throwback tweet on the same is going viral where a fan pitched their ‘break’ scene to chocolate brand KitKat, and netizens are reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Friends is one of the most iconic shows in the history of cinema, and the cast stars Jennifer, David, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. It was released in 1994, had a successful run for over a decade with ten seasons, and ended in 2004.

Now, talking about the throwback tweet, a fan named Zoe Mendoza Hall wrote, “I really want there to be a commercial for Kit-Kats starring David Schwimmer where he looks at the camera and says ‘Do you ever need a BREAK?’ And Jennifer Aniston happens to be walking by and says ‘Really? You’re still on this??’ and it ends with ‘WE WERE ON A BREAK’”

Thirty AF shared the screenshot of the same tweet on their Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

Haha, we loved how KitKat was a sport and gave a prompt reply to the fan. Reacting to it on social media, a user commented, “This needs to happen asap”

Another user commented, “zoe needs to be paaaaid if they do this😂”

A third commented, “This WOULD be a genius ad!!!”

A fourth commented, “Ohhh please please haha this is too good.”

The comment section is hilarious, and we can’t help but imagine this in our heads, and it’s a hit already.

What are your thoughts on Rachel and Ross’ ‘We were on a break’ getting featured in a KitKat ad? Do let us know.

