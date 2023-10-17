Fillers and cosmetic surgeries have become very common in the entertainment industry as celebs try to achieve their desired looks. While these surgeries have done wonders to many, a few have regretted them to the core. One of these celebrities is our beloved ‘Monica Geller’ from Friends, Courteney Cox. Courteney recently threw light on her cosmetic surgery journey and revealed that she did not realize her face was changing.

Courteney began her acting journey by bagging a small role in an episode of As The World Turns in 1984. However, her first break came with Bruce Springsteen’s video of Dancing in the Dark. She is globally known for playing her role of Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom Friends, you know the one who was the glue of their group.

Over the years, with the increasing popularity of Friends, Courteney Cox’s facial surgeries have been a big talking point as fans saw a drastic change in her look. The actress has often opened up about her cosmetic surgeries and this time she has revealed how she regrets having them. In an interview with Woman Magazine, the actress shared her experience of trying to cope with the industry’s beauty standards.

Calling it a regret, Courteney Cox even opened up about feeling the pressure of looking younger and how it led her to get cosmetic procedures. The Scream actress said, “My biggest beauty regret is fillers. There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect, and you keep on having more. To the rest of the world, your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself – because you’re only having one procedure at a time – you don’t notice.”

She continued, “It was a total waste of time, and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it.”

Courteney Cox enjoys a massive fan following with over 12 million on Instagram. She often shares funny videos and some throwback snaps with her followers. Her Friends’ co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston are among her pals, who are mostly featured on her IG feed.

