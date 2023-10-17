British actress Millie Bobby Brown has proved that she can do whatever she wants and has achieved a lot in a short span of time and has no plan of stopping anytime soon. After making a massive breakthrough in her acting career with the Netflix sci-fi thriller series Stranger Things, she went on to become an established author, entrepreneur and even a beauty mogul. As the actress is currently focusing on female-based stories to tell people, she recently revealed how a visit to a psychic made her realize that she is a feminist.

Millie began her acting career at a very early age as she debuted with a small appearance in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013. After doing more acting gigs, her global breakthrough came with the role of Eleven on the Netflix show Stranger Things.

As Millie Bobby Brown is currently planning her wedding with her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, she recently opened up about her personal and professional life in an interview with Glamour. While she talked a it about a lot of her professional commitments, one revelation that stayed with us was her feminism awakening.

In the interview, the Enola Holmes star revealed that she realized she was a feminist after a session with a psychic. She revealed that a psychic told her she was a feminist, and she returned home to Google: “How do I know if I’m a feminist?” After deep research, Millie Bobby Brown said she “really grasped the idea of feminism” and what it means to her. The 19-year-old further explained her understanding and said, “ultimately, it’s about opportunity.”

Millie Bobby Brown runs her own production company, PCMA Productions, which she had named after the initials of her and her siblings: Paige, Charlie, Millie, and Ava. The focal point of her family-run company is female-led stories. She obtained the rights of Enola Holmes’ books and made a film series out of them in partnership with Netflix.

She is now eyeing her upcoming Netflix fantasy-action Damsel, which also stars Angela Basset and Robin Wright. In the same interview, Millie Bobby Brown admitted that the theme of her production house is “feminism.”

