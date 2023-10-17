There has been a lot going on in the Smith house as Jada Pinkett Smith is not holding back on sharing the deepest secrets of her life. Her latest revelation that left fans in shock was that she and Will Smith had been secretly separated since 2016. While promoting her tell-all memoir, Worthy, Jada has been making bombshell revelations, but her kids reportedly wish some of their family’s matters were private. A source has revealed how Jaden, Willow and Trey Smith are currently feeling bad about their dad.

After tying the knot in 1997, Will and Jada welcomed their two kids, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. The two are thriving in their careers and are very close to their parents. Will share his eldest one, Trey Smith, with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.

In the past week, Jada Pinkett Smith has addressed several controversies that took place during the course of her marriage with the Oscar-winning actor. She also clarified that she did not cheat on her estranged husband, as they were separated at the time of her entanglement with August Alsina. Now, a source has told Entertainment Tonight how the Smith kids are feeling about the revelations.

The source said Willow and Jaden “feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents.” The insider added, “They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn’t helping.” “They wish some of their family’s private matters remained private.” Talking about Will Smith, the insider revealed he is “trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids,” amid his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations.

However, the MIB actor is “trying not to let any outside noise impact him.” The source even talked about the actor’s bond with the Matrix star and said, “Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself.”

Jada Pinkett Smith even revealed that she and Will Smith were living separately at the time of the 2022 Oscar slapgate with Chris Rock.

