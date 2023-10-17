Drake is currently basking in the glory of tying with the Pop King Michael Jackson as the male solo artist with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Canadian rapper celebrated this feat by sharing a picture of MJ wearing his merch; it is, however, not going well with the netizens. Keep reading to know more!

The Canadian rapper/singer achieved this after his collaboration with J Cole’s ‘First Person Shooter’ came out and climbed the charts. The King of Pop remained the undisputed ruler of the charts with the most number-one songs since 1995 with the song ‘You Are Not Alone’. The rapper’s latest album, ‘For All the Dogs,’ is vital to his achievements.

Drake took to his Instagram on Monday to celebrate this feat with a picture of Michael Jackson in his OVO hoodie taking a mirror selfie. The edited pic received a lot of laughs in the comment section of his Insta post, but it is being slammed as disrespectful on the social media platform X. After the page Pop Base shared the post by Champagnepapi, netizens have been pouring in with their disapproving remarks.

Drake captioned the photoshopped image of Michael Jackson, ‘Mooooooooood.’ One of the netizens showing discontent towards his post wrote, “This is so disrespectful to Michael Jackson.”

Another wrote, “This is so disrespectful all for some chart… let him rest in peace??”

One of them said, “Drake, when it comes to being the corniest man alive.”

Followed by comments like, “He’s literally pathetic,” “Michael Jackson is better than Drakula,” “Drake thinks he is him, lmao Drake is nowhere close to MJ” and “Resurrecting the dead to rock your merch — cringe.”

One of the users wrote, “Michael crinkling in his grave rn.”

Check out the post and the reactions to it here:

Drake shares edit of Michael Jackson wearing his merch after hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100: “Mooooooooood” pic.twitter.com/EjXcwal8YH — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2023

What are your thoughts on Drake’s post involving Michael Jackson? Let us know in the comments!

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp Allegedly Couldn’t Stand Each Other While Filming The Tourist, An Insider Claimed, “He Thinks She’s Too Full Of Herself”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News