Michael Jackson was one of the most successful and influential entertainers of all time. His earnings reflect his fame and popularity. His earnings are a testament to his lasting legacy. At the time of his death in 2009, his estate was estimated to be worth $600 million. However, his earnings had been steadily increasing in the years leading up to his death.

In 1982, Jackson’s album Thriller became the best-selling album of all time, and his earnings skyrocketed. He earned an estimated $125 million in 1983, and his net worth reached $200 million by the end of the decade according to various reports. In the 1990s, Jackson‘s earnings began to decline due to a number of factors, including financial mismanagement and personal scandals. However, he still managed to earn an estimated $100 million per year.

After Michael Jackson’s death, his estate continued to generate significant income. In 2016, his estate earned a record $825 million, making him the highest-earning celebrity of the year as reported by Forbes. His estate has continued to earn hundreds of millions of dollars each year, and his net worth is now estimated to be over $2.4 billion.

Michael Jackson has been continuously battling for the top spot in the list of highest-earning dead celebs, giving a tough fight to stars like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. According to the Forbes 2022 report, Michael Jackson finished sixth and earned $75 million in just 2022! The list was led by J.R.R. Tolkien, an author with an earning of $500 million, followed by musician David Bowie at 3rd with $250 Million and Elvis Presley at number 4 with $ 110 million. Jackson stood at number 3 in 2021, with $75 million in earnings, and secured the top spot in 2020 with $48 million.

Michael Jackson has ruled the list for a decade after his death in 2009. He has been on top from 2010 to 2020 except for the year 2012, when Elizabeth Taylor pushed MJ to number 2, earning $210 million.

After his death in 2009, Jackson earned $275 Million in 2010. This number increased substantially in 2011, with the King of Pop earning $170 Million in 2012. In 2013 and 2014 his earnings ended up at $160 Million and $140 million. This number fell in 2015 to $110 million, but still on top of the list of highest-paid dead celebs!

Michael Jackson’s earnings are proof that despite the controversies, his music, his art, his talent, his popularity, and his cultural impact are everlasting. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, and his music continues to be enjoyed by fans around the world.

