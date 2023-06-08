Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor were two personalities who were pitted against each other. While Taylor was much more accomplished in terms of work and payments, Monroe nonetheless was immortalized. Even today, one mention of the actress leaves you with a picture of Monroe trying to get hold of her dress swaying with the wind giving just the right amount of the peek. So much so that it now has a legit term – Monroe moment, as they say.

Talking about Elizabeth Taylor, the actress, is termed the seventh greatest female screen legend of Classic Hollywood Cinema. However, this story is about the two actresses sharing a scintillating chemistry off-screen. The actresses shared a s*xual chemistry; some reports claim they even had a one-night stand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elizabeth shared her experience of spending the night with Marilyn Monroe in one of her diary entries and revealed more than what was needed. She wrote, “Her touch was electric. I wanted to see how far the bitch would go. But she had to do all the work.”

As quoted by Short History, Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe had passionate chemistry. However, they later had a fallout since Taylor was much more highly paid than Monroe, who was mostly cast as a s*x symbol in Hollywood Films. In 1962, the Seven Year Witch actress hired a photographer to shoot her n*de only on one condition – the pictures would be featured in the same magazine as Taylor’s!

Monroe struggled with her s*xual identity as she sought pleasure with women more than men. She introduced lesbian s*x to Elizabeth Taylor as they shared a passionate night of lovemaking in Las Vegas. Reports said that Marilyn took the lead while Taylor submissively followed. Later they were pitted as contemporaries who never got along by the media.

In an interview, Taylor said what she always told Marilyn Monroe, “No matter what they write about me, Marilyn, I never deny it. I never confirm it. I just keep smiling and walking forward. You do the same.”

Marilyn Monroe died young in 1962. She was an emblem for s*xual revolution in American films. Primarily cast as the blonde bombshell, the actress carved out her own niche in the history of American Cinema.

For more such Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Emily Blunt Confessed She Was “Overacting Her Little Butt Off” Playing Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly’s Assistant In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News