When Emily Blunt Confessed She Was “Overacting Her Little Butt Off” Playing Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly’s Assistant In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

Emily Blunt left a lasting effect on viewers with her cold-hearted but vulnerable character Emily Charlton in the 2016 film The Devil Wears Prada. From her dialogue delivery to being Miranda Priestly’s assistant, Emily indeed did a great job, and her role was appreciated by many. While she even got nominated for an award, the actress could not believe all she did was overacting.

Emily began her acting journey with the 2001 stage production of The Royal Family. Throughout her over two-decade career, the actress has worked in several award-winning movies with various Hollywood A-listers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada was a hit starring a star-studded ensemble. Apart from Blunt, the movie also saw Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci. Once, during an interview with MTV News, Emily Blunt revealed that she did not know her character would be so impactful that she even got nominated for a Golden Globe.

Emily Blunt said, “It was a complete surprise because the film was released so long ago, and I think that comedic performances are overshadowed by dramatic ones in that supporting category.”

Analysing her role in the film, Blunt revealed despite her good dialogues, The Devil Wears Prada cast did not realise their performances could be a big deal. The actress said, “I knew I had some good one-liners, but I think all of us underestimated the impact this film and our performances would have.” Emily Blunt even confessed to have overacted in the movie and added, “Honestly, I didn’t realise how big a deal the performance would be at the time. I was having a huge amount of fun with it, overacting my little butt off.”

The Edge of Tomorrow star further revealed she had a competition with Tucci while filming, but she won. She said, “Both of us were playing the larger-than-life characters, so we definitely had room to ham it up a little more. We just decided one day to see who could be more hammy.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: BTS’ Suga & Halsey Accused Of Promoting ‘Satanism’ Via Their New Single’ Lilith’, Netizens Say “Sadly We Should Be Careful Of What We Listen To”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News