Justin Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber got brutally attacked on the Internet after he recently shared a homophobic post on his official Twitter account. While the social media users mocked him mercilessly, it seems his own son is also mad at him for the same. A new report has suggested that the Peaches hitmaker is angry for dragging him into the drama. The post was later deleted by Justin Bieber’s father after receiving a major backlash. Scroll down to read more.

Justin Bieber’s father tried to rectify his mistake by returning to Twitter with an intention to apologize to those he offended but it appears it was not enough to calm down the Internet. In the deleted homophobic tweet, the singer’s father had shared a rainbow flag meme that read, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of Justin Bieber getting mad at his father, a report in The Daily Mail claimed that sources have revealed that the 29-year-old crooner is upset about the whole situation. However, he has spoken to his father and he hopes this shall too pass soon. “Justin hasn’t had many controversies lately. He is trying to lay relatively low and just be there for [wife Hailey Bieber] and their relationship and not try to be around drama. He has had plenty of that in his life,” said an insider adding, “But unfortunately, his dad started some new drama and now Justin is involved in the mess. He is mad at his dad for doing what he did but also knows that people will be talking about something else tomorrow and this will pass.”

Take a look at Jeremy Bieber’s controversial Twitter post:

Oh dear Mr Bieber! Firstly, not all babies come from straight parents & Secondly, you are one of the reasons why we still have #PrideMonth

Now, resume riding on your son's coat tails, there's a good homophobe.#jeremybieber pic.twitter.com/5MCQnRjh54 — Pop Gays Of A Certain Age (@PopGays) June 8, 2023

He later apologised:

Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters. — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) June 7, 2023

According to the publication, the sources spoke to Justin Bieber’s father over the controversy and revealed “he and Justin are on the same page to not do anything stupid like this again.”

The source further shared, “Justin has had an up-and-down relationship with his dad for years, and this just adds to it all. Justin’s dad knows he put Justin in a bad position, but Justin is looking to move on from this as quickly as it started in the first place and hopes his dad is forgiven.”

The insider also said that the Grammy-winning singer wants to celebrate his dad and not be mad since Father’s Day is approaching. Jeremy while apologizing later on social media tweeted, “Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: BTS’ Suga & Halsey Accused Of Promoting ‘Satanism’ Via Their New Single’ Lilith’, Netizens Say “Sadly We Should Be Careful Of What We Listen To”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News