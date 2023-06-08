Looks like there is trouble in the paradise of singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello as the paramours have split again. The latest report comes just six weeks after they got back together. The crooners were a thing for two and a half years until they parted ways in November 2021. The reports of their getting back together first started when Shawn and Camila attended the Coachella festival in April 2023. Scroll down to read more.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were recently spotted on quite a few dates and strolling in New York City having a good time with each other. The news of their second split left social media users in shock but a few also did not shy away to troll them.

According to the publication The Sun, an insider spilled the beans on the current relationship status of Shawn Mendes and Camila saying, “Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives.” The source further stated, “But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now” adding, “They realised it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all.” Shawn and Camila had also shared a kiss when they both attended the Coachella festival in California in April.

Shedding more light on Shawn and Camila’s second split, the insider continued, “In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.” The two at the time of their first break-up in 2021 had released an official statement but speaking of the latest, they are yet to make an official announcement.

Social media users were quick to react to the break up of the former Fifth Harmony member and the Stitches hitmaker. One user quipped, “Wow, six whole weeks? Cabello and Mendes are like a bad habit – hard to quit, but even harder to keep around for long.”

Another wrote, “Camila is too cringe and well he is” as another chimed in, “Shawn broke up with camila because she made bad music.” One individual claimed, “Few months later they will be spotted together again. Mark my words here. We knew it. We have seen this before.”

The next one joked, “He finally saw that Cinderella movie.” And, one shared, “I honestly love them tbh both of them released killer songs about each other after the breakup.”

One person said, “Their relationship is like when I try to watch a 3-hour-long movie and movie is boring… So many times very long pauses.” And, one concluded, “Honestly just happy for them to get their post-breakup s*x together. now they can move on.”

