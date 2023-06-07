The red carpet of the Academy Awards has witnessed several controversial moments over the years. While a few fade out quickly, Angelina Jolie locking lips with her brother James Haven in 2000 is difficult to forget. The Maleficent star left everyone in shock after she kissed her brother on the mouth after she attended the coveted event with her sibling. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Angelina Jolie, on various occasions, has made headlines for her being a s*x addict. The Oscar-winning star in of her earlier interviews also spoke about her s*x life with Brad Pitt saying it was the best she ever had as they used a special toy box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to the controversial Oscars moment, according to the website First Curiosity, Angelina Jolie kissing his brother made it to the front pages of several leading dailies at the time. Speaking of the controversial red carpet moment, Angelina attended the event as she had scored a nomination for her role in the psychological movie, Girl Interrupted. After winning the coveted award in the Best Supporting Actress category, Angelina in her speech said, “I’m in shock, and I’m so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me, and I know he’s so happy for me. And, um, thank you for that.”

Take a look:

I love Angelina Jolie but I’m not forgetting how she was kissing her brother all up on the mouth like that pic.twitter.com/cIWGgGhZvV — ༒ Mel ༒ (@whimsigrl) February 25, 2023

Angelina Jolie was then spotted with her brother at the red carpet as he held her golden Oscar statue. The two while getting clicked for the media turned towards each other and locked lips leaving the world in utter shock. Speaking about it in Haven in 2007 asserted, “I did not give Angie a French kiss. It was something simple and lovely. She was about to go off to Mexico to finish filming Original Sin with Antonio Banderas.”

He added, “I congratulated her on the Oscar win and gave her a quick kiss on the lips. It was snapped and became a big thing.”

Speaking about the controversial red carpet moment between Angelina Jolie and James Haven, the actress’ former nanny opined, “The day she kissed Jamie at the Oscars, it was the first day Marcheline (Angelina Jolie’s mother) was treated for cancer. They left the hospital together and got ready together. Nobody in the world knew that they spent the day in the hospital.”

She continued, “It was like, ‘Look where we’re at now.’ But the world saw something incestual. It was meant to be ‘Here we are.’ They only ever had each other. They had a very tight relationship with each other and their mother.”

James Haven also accompanied his sister Angelina Jolie at the red carpet premiere of ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ in 2019. The two are known to share a close bond with each other.

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland Recalled Zendya’s Fear Of Him Throwing Up In His Suit While Being Trapped Under Fake Rock: “I Had The Mask On…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News