Matt Damon, the actor known for movies like Goodwill Hunting, The Bourne Identity series, Oceans Eleven and many more, got a bit too expressive about his choices while opening up about his s*x scene with co-star Julianne Moore in the film, Suburbicon. The actor realised one of his kinks after filming it, which resulted in him having a discoloured b*ttcheek. Scroll below to find out how Matt likes to play it in bed.

The film starring Matt and Moore, came out in 2017, which was a thriller crime about a family facing a tragedy after a home resulted in the death of that family’s matriarch. George Clooney directed the film, and despite all the talent, the film didn’t receive the expected response from the audience.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Matt Damon spoke candidly about the kinky s*x scene between him and Julianne Moore in the film, Suburbicon, when he got spanked so hard that his b*ttcheek got bruised and came to his wife’s attention. Damon said, “That was not dull at all. I actually bruised myself. Like, we realized the way the shot was; it looked like I was hitting her if I hit myself. And so I really let myself have it. I was spanking myself.”

Matt continued, “When [my wife] saw my butt, my cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked, and I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Oh, God. Oh, that’s from — that was just from work, honey’.” The actor concluded by saying, “I like it rough. I didn’t realise how rough I like it.”

Meanwhile, Moore had nothing but praise for him, and she said, “[Matt] is not only the nicest guy in the world but one of our best actors,” per The Daily Telegraph.

