George Clooney is one of the most successful and talented actors in Hollywood. He was once named the s*xiest man alive, and at the age of 62, he still has the looks and enjoys a massive female fan following worldwide. The actor is now married to Amal Clooney but made headlines for his whirlwind romance with model Lisa Snowdon, who he dated in the early 2000s and apparently got asked about her s*x life with the superstar back in the day. Scroll below to read the scoop.

George is one actor who’s very private about his life; he barely shares details about his personal life with the media but often praises his wife Amal during interviews. Now talking about the time when he dated Lisa, the ex-couple was in an on-and-off relationship for over five years.

George Clooney and Lisa Snowdon met on the sets of an ad for ‘Martini’; their relationship was the talk of the town. Speaking to The Sun, Lisa once spoke about the relationship with the actor and said, “George was charming, a really nice man, good fun, and we had a great time. It was quite wild.”

Lisa Snowdown added, “Sometimes I think it will be written on my tombstone — “George Clooney once dated Lisa Snowdon.” However, the model didn’t give up saucy details on their s*x life and said, “I never tell.”

Lisa also revealed that she isn’t in touch with George anymore, but back in the day, fans were really interested in the ex-couple’s s*x life, and she still gets asked this question.

