Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2 is around the corner, and the fans are hyped up to see their favourite actor back in action. As the actor was last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, her will return from the dead and reprise his role of Tyler Rake. With all that, the director of the upcoming action-packed thriller, Sam Hargrave, teases having “some ideas” on which MCU character he’d like to direct after teaming with the God of Thunder actor.

Having worked within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the director has been associated with Captain America: Civil War, Deadpool 2 and both Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame as a stunt coordinator. However, as he made his directorial debut with Extraction, Hargrave is open to working with Marvel Studios once again.

During a conversation with Screen Rant, Sam Hargrave reacted to directing a project for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the director did not too any character’s name particularly, he wished to get behind the camera for Marvel Studios. “Would I direct a Marvel movie? I would definitely entertain that possibility. The closest I got into that kind of Marvel/Disney world was helping them over there,” said the Extraction director.

He was in a previous conversation to direct episodes of The Mandalorian but fell through for “different reasons.” The director added, “I haven’t been approached directly. But I would love to have a talk with him, have a sit-down and find — the important thing would be for me to find a character that I could have a specific and unique point of view on.”

Even in past MCU projects, the Extraction director Sam Hargrave has proven his capability as he has given some of the best iconic action sequences. Among all, Captain America: Civil War’s airport battle remains a standout, along with the three-way brawl between Chris Evans’ Captain America and Robert Downey Jr.‘s Iron Man.

