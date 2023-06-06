The Marvel Cinematic Universe that kick-started in 2008 has come a long way with four faces summed up, fifth in progress, and almost the entire top tier of Hollywood in the camp or contention to join it. But the first star to ever show trust in this monster of the idea was, of course, Robert Downey Jr, and the world at this point agreed that there can never be another Iron Man if not played by the superstar. But did you know MCU’s ex-boss was considered crazy for backing him?

Well, while the first Iron Man served as an opening for the MCU, it was also a career resurrection for RDJ in a massive manner. He was re-established as a big wig yet again with his calibre to play the Casanova superhero and the wit that he brought to the character. Before this he was in the news for his battle with addiction and the legal soup he was stuck in.

And these are the same elements that at first were going against his casting as the Iron Man. Former Marvel Boss David Maisel has now decided to talk about the time they were just forming the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he was called crazy for pitching Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man in the very first film. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

David Maisel has been named as the producer in the multiple initial MCU movies. The ex-boss while talking about how no one really knows him in connection with the Marvel saga, he also spoke about how they strived hard to lay the foundation stone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the tug of war that was laid while casting Robert Downey Jr.

It was Robert’s addiction that was bothering the makers of the MCU while considering him as the Iron Man. “My board thought I was crazy to put the future of the company in the hands of an addict,” David Maisel told The New Yorker (via Comicbook). “I helped them understand how great he was for the role. We all had confidence that he was clean and would stay clean.”

But the rest as they say is history, and we cannot even imagine anyone else playing Iron Man, but Robert Downey Jr. There have been rumours that the studio is planning to bring him back for ages now. The latest one said that he might play Doctor Doom now and not Tony Stark. Stay tuned to Koimoi for.

