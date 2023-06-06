Jason Statham Could Have Been 'Captain Britain' In MCU, But He Laughed Off The Idea Due To This Reason

Jason Statham is currently swinging on to the success of his recently released Fast X, but we got to admit that he has been known for action-thriller films. He was rumoured to play Captain Britain in the MCU because he is mostly seen playing rough, irredeemable, and machiavellian characters as an antihero. As it turned out, it was a rumour, and we did not get to see him playing a superhero, do you think he would have been fit for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Read on to find out what really happened!

Marel Studios initially planned to introduce his character during the events of Captain America: Civil War, but they ended up having Tom Holland’ Spider-Man. At the same time, Statham’s brand of action was too mature for the MCU as he would have played a live-action iteration of Captain Britain. While the reason is yet to be cleared why Marvel did not bring his character, read on to find out more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A movie fan account channel on YouTube, Eugene Clark, talked about how the Fast and Furious star was rumoured to be a part of the Captain America: Civil War movie. As the actor is known as Luke Hobbs in the iconic Fast and Furious franchise, the role would certainly have been best to save the day, doing all the action in a cool suit parallel to Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Watch the video below:

When asked about the idea of joining the MCU, the Fast X star laughed and told them that they needed to find someone 15 years younger than him since he was already 47 at the time. Hence, Marvel Studios planned to go with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU threequel.

What if Jason Statham had joined the MCU as Captain Britain and had to pick sides during the events of Captain America: Civil War? Which side would he have chosen? Let us know in the comments, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Harvey Weinstein Wanted Jennifer Aniston To Be ‘Killed’ Over Her Alleged S*xual Harassment Claims Including Grabbing Her Butt & Staring At Her Cleav*ge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News