The #MeToo movement took the world by storm, and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein suffered the consequences for several s*xual assaults during that time; it was revealed that the producer had once mentioned that Jennifer Aniston should be killed. The Friends star worked with him on her film, Derailed, and while working on it, she was s*xually assaulted by Weinstein, about which she confided to a friend. Scroll below to get the deets.

Besides Jen, eminent actresses from the film fraternity opened up, accusing Harvey of s*xual misconduct, including Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and many others. This came into the limelight after the court documents were made public after the people started coming out against him, and one of his emails was brought out in front of the people.

Harvey said, ‘Jennifer should be killed’ when his spokeswoman forwarded him an email from the Enquirer saying, “Not sure if you saw this one. Jennifer Aniston,” as per The Hollywood Reporter. The email by Enquirer read, “Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie Derailed Weinstein s*xually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in [sic] grabbing her butt*cks. … Through the years, he would frequently stare at her cleav*ge/bre*st and move his mouth around, making Jennifer uncomfortable. We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: ‘Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was’.”

Weinstein replying to his spokeswoman, wrote, “Jen Aniston should be killed.” Meanwhile, the report was never published by the media outlet, and Jennifer Aniston’s representative, Stephen Huvane, denied those claims and said, “The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey”, as per Variety. The documents filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court earlier had those emails and were made public after his scheduled sentencing for r*ping a hairstylist and other acts of performing forcible or*l s*x on a production assistant.

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston was last seen on Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 opposite Adam Sandler which came out on the 31st of March.

