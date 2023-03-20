Actress Salma Hayek is among the Hollywood A-listers who have an illustrious careers. Over the decades, Salma has entertained the audience with her acting skills, making them go gaga over her hot and bold looks. Talking about hot, the actress once stunned in a phenomenal white dress and set the red carpet on fire. Read on for more details about her look.

Salma began her acting career with the Mexican TV series Teresa and established herself in Hollywood with several movies, including Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Wild Wild West and Dogma.

It is safe to say that Salma Hayek is one of the most stylish actresses in the industry and is known for her s*xy bikini looks. The actress ensures to pick outfits in which she flaunts her curvy body. The actress once arrived on the red carpet of an event in a sultry white halterneck dress with a velvety asymmetrical striped finish.

The dress, which hugged her body perfectly, featured a plunging neckline through which she exhibited her b*sty cl*avage. The Eternals star gave away major Goddess vibes in the s*xy gown that went down to her toes and can still make a perfect look for parties. Salma Hayek added a matching fur jacket-like cape to the dress and made it over-the-top.

Here’s Salma‘s stunning look.

Coming to her makeup, Salma Hayek opted for a bold one with a perfect n*de base, contour, neutral blush and brown lipstick. A thick layer of mascara and kohl made her eyes nothing but tempting. Salma accessorised her look with diamond earrings and some rings and successfully turned heads with her arrival.

