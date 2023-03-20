Hina Khan is one of the popular faces in the television industry, who rose to fame after her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got widely appreciated by the audience. After that, she was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika, and her performance in a negative role got a lot of appreciation. However, it’s not just her acting skills; her fashionable side is also quite popular among her fans.

She is widely celebrated as a fashionista and whenever she steps outside for an event or a red carpet or even for some regular work, Hina always tries to turn up in the most fashionable way possible. Check out her recent post, where she absolutely mesmerised us!

A day ago, Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her recent appearance at an event. Hina definitely did her magic once again as she looked gorgeous as ever in a figure-hugging black gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a cleav*ge popping plunging neckline along with silver b**b jewellery attached to it, which added an extra charm to her look. It also had sheer glove-like sleeves attached to it with backless detailing. She opted for the outfit from Rhea Pillai Rastogi’s couture collection.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan knows what goes best for her body, and she always follows that. For makeup, the Television diva went for a smokey look and completed it with full coverage foundation, bronzed cheeks with a little bit of blush, defined brows, soft pink and brown combination shadow, smokey kohl-rimmed eyes with lots of mascara and finished it off with a matte nude brown lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

She kept her hair in a sleek bun and left a few curled-up strands to add an edge to her face. Hina Khan accentuated the look with a pair of stone-studded danglers, a few rings and a stone-studded bracelet that sparkled like a diamond on her black outfit.

Hina Khan showed how to be bold, beautiful and s*xy at the same time. What do you think about her look? Let us know if you would like to read more about Hina Khan’s fashion looks!

