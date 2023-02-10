Hina Khan is one of the most loved and stunning actresses of tinsel town. After making her TV debut, she rose to fame with her character Akshara she played on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. With her long stint on the show, the actress became a household name before she made a sudden exit from the show. Post her controversial exit, she appeared in a TV reality show Bigg Boss 12 which took her to heights. However, she made heads turn when she walked the Cannes 2019 red carpet taking social media by storm.

The actress was seen making a dazzling appearance at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival where she was seen wearing a beautiful embellished gown with dramatic sleeves.

Soon after Hina Khan’s photos from the Cannes 2019 red carpet surfaced on the web, a famous magazine editor had taken to his Insta story to take a dig and mock her walk at the prestigious film festival. Once Filmfare Editor Jitesh Pillai had taken to his Instagram stories to share Hina Khan’s photos from her red carpet walk and called it a ‘Chandivali Studios’. He had captioned her photos, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?”

Soon after his comment on Hina Khan created a hullabaloo on social media, who’s who of the film industry came out in support of the actress while slamming the editor. Right from Karanvir Bohra to Nakuul Mehta and Nia Sharma to Aneri Vajani, we saw a number of celebrities siding with Hina Khan.

Well, not only the TV actors even superstar and Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had reacted to the whole controversy and taken a dig at the editor. During the launch of Zinda from Bharat, when Salman was asked about the editor’s comment on Hina Khan, he said, “This is very responsible of the editor to make a comment like that, so thoughtful,” and added, “I don’t understand – what did he want to say? Cannes is Chandivali or Chandivali is going to Cannes?”

Meanwhile reacting to the same, Hina Khan had later said, “I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios.”

I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as d Place don’t define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios. 🙏 — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019

